John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.52

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.52 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 8553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.32.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $779.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHML. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 112,093 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 43,913 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,659,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,082,000 after buying an additional 30,543 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 253,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the period.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

