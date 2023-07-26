John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.52

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.52 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 8553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.32.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $779.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
