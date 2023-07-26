Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.42.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after buying an additional 5,865,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,284 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,394,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,323,000 after purchasing an additional 729,986 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.63%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.