Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Cut by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $172.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,976,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,551. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.20. The stock has a market cap of $448.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

