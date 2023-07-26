Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

JNJ traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $172.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,976,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,551. The company has a market cap of $448.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

