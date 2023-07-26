Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.2% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
JNJ traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,903,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $448.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
