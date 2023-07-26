JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target to GBX 155

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 155 ($1.99) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Hochschild Mining Price Performance
Hochschild Mining stock remained flat at $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,701. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.20.
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
