JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target to GBX 155

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 155 ($1.99) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Hochschild Mining stock remained flat at $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,701. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

