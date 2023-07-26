JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target to GBX 555

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 455 ($5.83) to GBX 555 ($7.12) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCKIF. Citigroup upgraded Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 410 ($5.26) to GBX 440 ($5.64) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 430 ($5.51) to GBX 400 ($5.13) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF remained flat at $3.34 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 148,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,295. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.