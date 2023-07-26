JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.01.

Shares of NYSE TME traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,937,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,023. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 327,765 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,113,000 after acquiring an additional 561,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,557,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,291,000 after acquiring an additional 583,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

