JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) to “Overweight”

ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised ASUSTeK Computer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

ASUSTeK Computer Stock Performance

Shares of ASUSTeK Computer stock remained flat at $50.00 on Wednesday. ASUSTeK Computer has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97.

ASUSTeK Computer Company Profile

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products in Taiwan, China, Singapore, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Internet information services; maintenance and operating services for information hardware; services information technology and communication products; and leases real estate property.

