JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) to “Overweight”

ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised ASUSTeK Computer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
ASUSTeK Computer Stock Performance
Shares of ASUSTeK Computer stock remained flat at $50.00 on Wednesday. ASUSTeK Computer has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97.
ASUSTeK Computer Company Profile
ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products in Taiwan, China, Singapore, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Internet information services; maintenance and operating services for information hardware; services information technology and communication products; and leases real estate property.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASUSTeK Computer
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for ASUSTeK Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASUSTeK Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.