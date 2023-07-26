JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 566,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 301,696 shares.The stock last traded at $58.19 and had previously closed at $58.03.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $8,591,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.