JTC (LON:JTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.28) price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JTC from GBX 760 ($9.74) to GBX 770 ($9.87) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.03) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get JTC alerts:

JTC Stock Up 0.3 %

JTC opened at GBX 737 ($9.45) on Tuesday. JTC has a twelve month low of GBX 610 ($7.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 860 ($11.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 723.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 728.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,062.50 and a beta of 0.53.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.