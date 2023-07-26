Julie H. Boushka Sells 2,184 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $81.93.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.