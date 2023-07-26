Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 375,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,730. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory mandates, discretionary mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, structured products, family office services, pension, asset servicing, real estate advisory and financing, wealth planning, structured Lombard and equity, and private debt solutions.

