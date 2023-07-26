Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2952 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Jumbo Price Performance
JUMSY opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. Jumbo has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $28.45.
About Jumbo
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jumbo
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- BullFrog AI: Soaring On Breaking News And AI Potential
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Microsoft Corrects On Solid Results: AI Is Priced Into The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.