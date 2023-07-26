Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2952 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Jumbo Price Performance

JUMSY opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. Jumbo has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.

