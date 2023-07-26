Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 1.31. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $97.58.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -223.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,886,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $11,345,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,312.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

