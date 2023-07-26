Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 478.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on KPTI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. 3,439,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,393. The company has a market cap of $197.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.02. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,755,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,072,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after acquiring an additional 563,951 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,675,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,813,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after buying an additional 591,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.