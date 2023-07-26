Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 478.03% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on KPTI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. 3,439,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,393. The company has a market cap of $197.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.02. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,755,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,072,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after acquiring an additional 563,951 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,675,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,813,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after buying an additional 591,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.
About Karyopharm Therapeutics
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Karyopharm Therapeutics
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.