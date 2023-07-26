Keith J. Sullivan Sells 6,551 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 6,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $13,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,422.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Shares of STIM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 70,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,413. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.34% and a negative return on equity of 62.22%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

About Neuronetics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $2,687,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 634,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 439,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 1,074.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 401,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 896.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 373,782 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

