Keith J. Sullivan Sells 6,551 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 6,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $13,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,422.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Neuronetics Stock Performance
Shares of STIM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 70,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,413. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.34% and a negative return on equity of 62.22%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics
About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neuronetics
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.