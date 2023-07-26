Kennedy-Wilson (KW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.43). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million.

Shares of KW stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KW. TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

