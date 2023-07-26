Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

KROS traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,583. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $955,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,015,000 after buying an additional 372,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,934 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,863,000 after buying an additional 183,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after buying an additional 531,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 307,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

