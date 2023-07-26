KeyCorp Increases Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $145.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

PII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Polaris from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Up 3.3 %

PII traded up $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.17. The company had a trading volume of 872,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $137.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.84. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,422,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,433 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.