KeyCorp Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report released on Sunday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PPG. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.18. 2,449,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

