Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.13 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.42% and a return on equity of 29.56%. On average, analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 70.71%.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,056.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,056.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

