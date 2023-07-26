Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY23 guidance to $6.19-6.42 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.19-$6.42 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of KMB opened at $132.92 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.67.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

