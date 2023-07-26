Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.19-6.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.28. Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.19-$6.42 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $131.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,514. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.00.

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

