Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 997,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,689,607 shares.The stock last traded at $133.50 and had previously closed at $137.17.

The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.18.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

