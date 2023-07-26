Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 997,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,689,607 shares.The stock last traded at $133.50 and had previously closed at $137.17.

The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.89 and its 200 day moving average is $134.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.