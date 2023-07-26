Kinatico Ltd (ASX:KYP) Insider Buys A$29,272.68 in Stock

Kinatico Ltd (ASX:KYP – Get Free Report) insider George Cameron-Dow purchased 243,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$29,272.68 ($19,778.84).

Kinatico Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Kinatico Company Profile

Kinatico Ltd provides pre-employment screening, verification, and workforce compliance management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers real-time workforce compliance management via its core Software-as-a-Service RegTech solution, Cited that enables compliance monitoring spanning pre-employment to daily requirements related to geo-location, roles, and tasks applicable across a range of industries.

