Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 96.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.9%.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,255,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,067,999. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after buying an additional 2,845,288 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

