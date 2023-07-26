Kinross Gold (K) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion.

Shares of K opened at C$6.60 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.97 and a 52 week high of C$7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

