Kinross Gold (KGC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kinross Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 500.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

