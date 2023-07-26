KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE KIO opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $12.96.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
