KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE KIO opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

