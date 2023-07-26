Knowles (KN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Knowles has set its Q2 guidance at $0.20-$0.24 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 64.08%.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. Knowles has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $202,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter worth $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth $182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KN shares. StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

