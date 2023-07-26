Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

Kohl’s Stock Up 6.2 %

KSS traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,780,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -465.11%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

