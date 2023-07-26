Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.
Shares of PHG opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $23.30.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.9387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.74%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,351,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after buying an additional 302,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,476,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 319,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
