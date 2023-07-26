Kraft Heinz (KHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.83-$2.91 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. StockNews.com cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

