Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $5.30-$6.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $543.16.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.2 %

LRCX stock traded down $7.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $642.37. 1,324,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,918. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $619.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.06. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $663.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

