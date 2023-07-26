Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-5.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.95-$5.40 EPS.
Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:LW traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $103.15. 1,462,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $117.38.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston
In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lamb Weston
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- BullFrog AI: Soaring On Breaking News And AI Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.