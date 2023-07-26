Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-5.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.95-$5.40 EPS.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:LW traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $103.15. 1,462,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

