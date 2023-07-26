Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.275-$1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.33.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Up 1.2 %

LSTR traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.38. 386,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,765. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62.

Insider Activity

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.