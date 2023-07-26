LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) vs. Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Financial Review

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LanzaTech Global and Amyris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amyris 0 6 1 0 2.14

LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.03%. Amyris has a consensus price target of $3.06, suggesting a potential upside of 235.91%. Given Amyris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amyris is more favorable than LanzaTech Global.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amyris has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Amyris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -$1.36 million N/A N/A Amyris $269.85 million 1.25 -$528.51 million ($1.93) -0.47

LanzaTech Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amyris.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Amyris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global N/A -93.24% -25.13% Amyris -229.12% N/A -80.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Amyris shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Amyris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It creates, manufactures, and commercializes consumer products and ingredient, including clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products; and ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets. The company markets its products under the Biossance, JVN, Rose Inc., Pipette, Costa Brazil, OLIKA, Purecane, Terasana, MenoLabs, EcoFabulous, Stripes, and 4U by Tia brand names. It has a collaboration and license agreement with the Infectious Disease Research Institute for the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

