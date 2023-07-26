Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CFO J Mark Borseth Sells 39,035 Shares of Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) CFO J Mark Borseth sold 39,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $153,797.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 819,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,881.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Latham Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWIM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

Featured Articles

