Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CFO J Mark Borseth Sells 39,035 Shares of Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) CFO J Mark Borseth sold 39,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $153,797.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 819,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,881.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWIM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.
