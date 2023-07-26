LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 381.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.57.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LCII traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.72. The company had a trading volume of 72,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.10. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.49.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $973.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.54%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

