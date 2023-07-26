Legacy CG LLC Buys 404 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy CG LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,012 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,172,705,000 after buying an additional 3,268,917 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $350.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.25 and a 200-day moving average of $292.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.37.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

