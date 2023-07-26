Leonardo DRS (DRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Leonardo DRS to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, analysts expect Leonardo DRS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 1.5 %

DRS stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Leonardo DRS has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRS. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 258.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 38,599 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,283.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 216,125 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 519,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

