Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.80. Leslie’s has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The company had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Leslie’s by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.