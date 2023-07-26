Leslie’s (LESL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY23 guidance at $0.78-$0.86 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The business had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Leslie’s Stock Performance
Shares of LESL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. 1,347,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,417. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on LESL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. William Blair lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.
