Leslie’s (LESL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY23 guidance at $0.78-$0.86 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The business had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of LESL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. 1,347,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,417. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 68.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on LESL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. William Blair lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.