Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

NYSE LSI traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.10. 7,208,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,395. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.17. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.53%.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 33,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

