Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $561.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Life Time Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:LTH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. 507,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LTH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. MSD Capital L P bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $139,873,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Life Time Group by 264.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 692,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,471,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the first quarter worth $8,789,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Life Time Group by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 353,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
