Lincoln National (LNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LNC opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.38%.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.15.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lincoln National by 704.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 42.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

