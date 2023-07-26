Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 4,144 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.10.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.