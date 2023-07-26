Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

LPCN stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 6,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,231. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $43,791.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,312.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118,394 shares during the period.

Lipocine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.